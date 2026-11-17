NEW DELHI: Airbus and Air India have joined hands to develop a feasibility study for India's first voluntary corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.

The study aims to assess and set the framework for a programme open to all businesses seeking to reduce the lifecycle emissions associated with air travel, by enabling voluntary adoption of SAF while helping accelerate decarbonisation.

The feasibility study agreement was inked on Tuesday by Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia and P. Balaji, Group Head – Governance, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs, Air India, in the presence of Civil Aviation minister Rammohan Naidu.

“This feasibility study explores a collaboration between Airbus and Air India to develop a SAF corporate offering through the voluntary procurement and use of SAF on selected routes. The initiative would enable Air India to sell or transfer the associated Scope 3 SAF certificates (SAFc) to eligible customers,” it said. Upon implementation, it would become India’s first voluntary corporate SAF programme., it added.

The study seeks to build a scalable framework to encourage wider participation across industry sectors and build a robust local SAF ecosystem in India.

Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “Achieving aviation's decarbonisation goals will require collective action across the ecosystem. Through this collaboration with Airbus, we are exploring a credible mechanism that enables corporations to support SAF adoption and reduce the emissions associated with business travel. Expanding demand for SAF is essential to scaling production and building a sustainable aviation ecosystem in India, and we are pleased to help lead that effort.”