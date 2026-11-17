RANCHI: The BJP's Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha in Jharkhand on Monday sought the arrest of Congress MLA Bhushan Bara over allegations of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old tribal girl, forcing her to undergo an abortion and threatening to kill her.

A delegation led by ST Morcha state president Sanny Toppo submitted a memorandum to Governor Santosh Gangwar, demanding action against the MLA and questioning the delay in his arrest.

An FIR was registered against Bara at the Vidhan Sabha police station in Ranchi on Friday under the POCSO Act following the minor's complaint alleging sexual assault. The girl also accused the MLA of threatening to kill her if she disclosed the alleged abuse.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that two women, Ema Bara and Josima Khakha, brought her from home in May 2026 on the pretext of providing her with an education. Instead, she was allegedly made to perform domestic chores, assaulted and threatened. She further alleged that the MLA raped her at his Ranchi residence on August 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the girl's relatives later lodged a counter-complaint against two persons, including a journalist, accusing them of abducting her and coercing her into filing a false case.

The BJP questioned why the MLA had not been arrested despite an FIR having been registered in the case.

The delegation also sought an explanation over reports that the minor was allegedly taken to the MLA's residence after the FIR was registered. It questioned who had authorised the move and whether any attempt had been made to influence the survivor or put pressure on her.

The BJP demanded a high-level investigation under judicial supervision and action without political interference.

It further urged the Governor to seek a review of police action against journalists and a news portal that had reported on the issue.

The delegation said the safety of tribal women and girls should be a priority for the state government and asserted that no one should be above the law because of political influence.