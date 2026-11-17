GUWAHATI: An armed jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday after he had inadvertently crossed over into the neighbouring country.

The incident took place around 12:30 pm in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district bordering Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

In viral social media videos, two BGB personnel can be seen taking away the BSF jawan who was carrying an INSAS rifle and a walkie-talkie set. He was surrounded by some Bangladeshis who were hurling abuses at him. The jawan was heard saying over his walkie-talkie, “QRT bhejo” (send the Quick Response Team).

Later, he was taken away by BGB personnel on the bike of a local. When reports last came in, a flag meeting was being organised to bring him back.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the BSF jawan was detained in the Bichhanakandi border area of Sylhet. A BGB patrol team was in the area when it spotted the BSF jawan.

The reports further stated that the jawan was taken to the BGB’s Bichhanakandi Border Outpost camp.