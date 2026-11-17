Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said Captain Amarinder Singh was unlikely to return to the Congress, citing several Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against the former CM, whose presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir has triggered fresh speculation about his political plans ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

"I don't think he (Amarinder) will return now, perhaps, because there are several ED cases against him. But he has shown his old affection and love for the party. He attended the release of the book, and I thank him for that," Channi said.

Amarinder attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on Monday and was seated in the front row alongside several Congress veterans. He quit the Congress in November 2021 after being replaced as Punjab Chief Minister. Speculation about his return to the party has surfaced from time to time, although he has dismissed it. He has also skipped several important BJP events recently.

BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi defended Amarinder's presence at the event, saying it was natural given the longstanding personal ties between the two families.

"Amarinder Singh's attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family. If he attended the event, it was because of those long-standing personal associations," Sodhi said.

Amarinder himself ruled out a return to the Congress when asked about it at the event, replying, "No." Explaining his presence, he said, "We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this?" He also pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had attended three of his book launches.

Last month, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot had said, "Anything is possible in politics," while describing Amarinder as a leader of tall stature. Pilot said the former Chief Minister had served Punjab well and recalled his longstanding personal association with him. However, he clarified that he had not personally spoken to Amarinder about his future political plans or any possible change of party.