Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said Captain Amarinder Singh was unlikely to return to the Congress, citing several Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against the former CM, whose presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir has triggered fresh speculation about his political plans ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
"I don't think he (Amarinder) will return now, perhaps, because there are several ED cases against him. But he has shown his old affection and love for the party. He attended the release of the book, and I thank him for that," Channi said.
Amarinder attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on Monday and was seated in the front row alongside several Congress veterans. He quit the Congress in November 2021 after being replaced as Punjab Chief Minister. Speculation about his return to the party has surfaced from time to time, although he has dismissed it. He has also skipped several important BJP events recently.
BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi defended Amarinder's presence at the event, saying it was natural given the longstanding personal ties between the two families.
"Amarinder Singh's attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family. If he attended the event, it was because of those long-standing personal associations," Sodhi said.
Amarinder himself ruled out a return to the Congress when asked about it at the event, replying, "No." Explaining his presence, he said, "We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this?" He also pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had attended three of his book launches.
Last month, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot had said, "Anything is possible in politics," while describing Amarinder as a leader of tall stature. Pilot said the former Chief Minister had served Punjab well and recalled his longstanding personal association with him. However, he clarified that he had not personally spoken to Amarinder about his future political plans or any possible change of party.
At the book launch, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also recalled an incident involving his parents and Amarinder. Speaking about his parents' relationship, Rahul turned towards the former Punjab CM and recounted what he described as the only time he had seen the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi fight.
"I see Amarinder Singh ji here. You will not believe me when I say this, and you can ask my sister. We saw them (late PM Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia) argue, but we only saw them fight once. And the coincidence was that my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh ji on the phone when it happened..." Rahul said.
He recalled that Sonia had repeatedly tried to get Rajiv's attention while he was speaking to Amarinder over the telephone. "Mama was trying to say something. She repeated herself three or four times, and Papa was obviously stressed, and he got angry. So that was the fight," Rahul said.
Amarinder's presence at the event comes amid earlier indications of continued contact between him and Congress leaders. On June 4, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had claimed that Amarinder was in touch with Congress leaders.
On August 7, during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session with students, Rahul was asked to name his favourite politician from the BJP. He named Amarinder, saying, "Captain Amarinder Singh, definitely. I get along with him. He's cool. He is an expert on military history," before adding, "Hello, uncle Amarinder!"
Amarinder remains a politically significant figure in Punjab. He led the Congress to a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, but his relationship with the party leadership deteriorated following an intense factional battle involving Navjot Singh Sidhu and other state leaders.
He entered politics in 1977 at Rajiv Gandhi's encouragement but resigned from the Congress and the Lok Sabha in 1984 in protest against Operation Bluestar, ordered by the Indira Gandhi government at the Golden Temple. He subsequently joined the Shiromani Akali Dal before returning to the Congress in 1998.
He served as Punjab Chief Minister twice, from 2002 to 2007 and 2017 to 2021. Following another bitter exit from the Congress, he joined the BJP in 2022. His appearance at the book launch comes days after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid political activity ahead of the Punjab elections.