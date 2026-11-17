DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will conduct the second phase of Census 2027, covering population enumeration in its non-snowbound areas, from December 1 to January 4, 2027, state officials said on Tuesday.

Residents can complete a voluntary online self-enumeration exercise until November 30, ahead of door-to-door visits by census workers. The online facility became available on November 16 through the official portal, se.census.gov.in.

A revisional round will be held from January 5 to 9, 2027, with midnight on January 5 set as the reference date for the exercise.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of Census Operations, Director Iva Ashish Srivastava and Census Secretary Deepak Kumar said preparations were under way across the state.

The state has been divided into 34,443 enumeration blocks, with 26,830 enumerators and 4,676 supervisors assigned to the exercise. So far, 29,515 enumerators and 5,223 supervisors have received training. The training programme has involved 23 master trainers and 570 field trainers, with 712 batches conducted so far.

Enumerators will visit households and record details of each member through a prescribed schedule containing 40 particulars. These include name, relationship to the head of the household, sex, date of birth and age, marital status, nationality, religion, caste, mother tongue, literacy and education, economic activity and occupation.