NEW DELHI: The Centre has cautioned urban local bodies (ULBs) against setting up construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plants without establishing a comprehensive recycling ecosystem, assessment of waste availability, collection efficiency and demand for recycled products.
In an advisory for strengthening scientific waste management to municipal agencies unveiled recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) asserted that successful utilisation of recycled C&D materials depends on the combined efforts of ULBs, government establishments, developers and other stakeholders in creating consistent demand and integrating recycled products into construction activities.
Prepared by the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 come against the backdrop of the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025.
The advisory provides practical guidance on waste estimation, recycling, utilisation planning, procurement practices, dust control measures and the reuse of recycled materials. It also outlines the responsibilities of stakeholders under the regulatory framework.
It also put emphasis on regular monitoring of waste generation, transportation and processing for effective implementation of the Rules, 2025.
“Assess local demand and utilisation opportunities before planning processing capacity, so that recycling infrastructure is linked with realistic and sustainable end use markets,” reads the advisory.
It recommends to make government procurement a driver of recycled-product demand and ULBs should promote and use suitable recycled materials in municipal works; road, pavement, drainage and landscaping projects.
It also recommends digital monitoring tools such as GPS tracking, CCTV surveillance, weighbridge integration, online reporting systems and mobile applications have emerged as effective mechanisms for improving accountability and reducing unauthorized dumping.
"User charges and penalties for illegal dumping help discourage non-compliance and improve collection efficiency,” the guidelines further states.
The disposal of C&D waste poses a big challenge in India, with increasing construction activities. As per an estimate of the ministry, about 15-50 crore tonnes of C&D waste are generated every year, however only one percent is processed while there are over 34 operational C&D recycling plants.
The advisory calls ULBs to establish designated collection centres and intermediate storage facilities, provide on-call collection services, and identify illegal dumping hotspots to ensure that waste reaches authorised processing facilities.
Scientific management of C&D waste can help reduce pressure on landfills, curb dust pollution, conserve natural resources and return recovered materials to productive use, supporting a circular economy in the construction sector.