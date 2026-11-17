NEW DELHI: The Centre has cautioned urban local bodies (ULBs) against setting up construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plants without establishing a comprehensive recycling ecosystem, assessment of waste availability, collection efficiency and demand for recycled products.

In an advisory for strengthening scientific waste management to municipal agencies unveiled recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) asserted that successful utilisation of recycled C&D materials depends on the combined efforts of ULBs, government establishments, developers and other stakeholders in creating consistent demand and integrating recycled products into construction activities.

Prepared by the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 come against the backdrop of the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025.

The advisory provides practical guidance on waste estimation, recycling, utilisation planning, procurement practices, dust control measures and the reuse of recycled materials. It also outlines the responsibilities of stakeholders under the regulatory framework.

It also put emphasis on regular monitoring of waste generation, transportation and processing for effective implementation of the Rules, 2025.

“Assess local demand and utilisation opportunities before planning processing capacity, so that recycling infrastructure is linked with realistic and sustainable end use markets,” reads the advisory.