RAIPUR: Over 100 forest department personnel, backed by thermal drone technology and expert veterinary teams, are locked in a relentless tracking campaign for the past five days to isolate and tranquillise 'Kabra,' an aggressive rogue tusker linked to 16 human casualties over the past six months.

Deep inside the dense, undulating forests of the Saiyaar region in Udaipur block in Ambikapur (north Chhattisgarh), a high-stakes wildlife operation has captured the attention of many including conservationists.

The operation entered a critical phase when Kabra managed to merge into a massive herd of 17 elephants, effectively using the other pachyderms as a protective shield.

Speaking to TNIE, Pranay Misra, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF-Wildlife) Ambikapur said, “The operation commenced in the dense woods of Saiyaar village, where forest trackers first deployed a trained kumki elephant (trained captive elephants used in operations to trap wild pachyderms).

Shortly after deployment, Kabra integrated into the 17-elephant group, which subsequently split into two smaller factions consisting of 7 and 11 animals.

Tracking data and thermal drone imagery confirmed that Kabra is currently embedded within the 11-elephant group, moving deeper into the challenging, hilly terrain of Ramgarh near the historical Parvati caves.”