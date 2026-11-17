CHANDIGARH: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced plans to expand its ‘School Theek Karo Andolan’ across Haryana, taking the campaign to every district and village to mobilise support for its demands and strengthen its organisational presence in the state.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and supporters at Sir Chhotu Ram Dharamshala in Rohtak on Monday, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party would reach out to people at the grassroots level as the campaign, launched in Haryana alongside its agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, was gaining traction.

He said the agitation would continue until the education system across the country was improved, the government addressed unemployment among the youth and steps were taken to strengthen sports infrastructure in Haryana.

Ranka said the party was holding meetings to expand its reach and would soon appoint office-bearers in every district and block of Haryana. He alleged that the government had tried to prevent CJP volunteers from entering school buildings when the campaign was launched, citing restrictions on the entry of outsiders.

"We are holding meetings to expand our reach in Haryana and more such meetings will be organised in several parts of the state. Soon, the CJP will have office-bearers in every district and block of Haryana," he said.