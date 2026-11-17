CHANDIGARH: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced plans to expand its ‘School Theek Karo Andolan’ across Haryana, taking the campaign to every district and village to mobilise support for its demands and strengthen its organisational presence in the state.
Addressing a meeting of party workers and supporters at Sir Chhotu Ram Dharamshala in Rohtak on Monday, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party would reach out to people at the grassroots level as the campaign, launched in Haryana alongside its agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, was gaining traction.
He said the agitation would continue until the education system across the country was improved, the government addressed unemployment among the youth and steps were taken to strengthen sports infrastructure in Haryana.
Ranka said the party was holding meetings to expand its reach and would soon appoint office-bearers in every district and block of Haryana. He alleged that the government had tried to prevent CJP volunteers from entering school buildings when the campaign was launched, citing restrictions on the entry of outsiders.
"We are holding meetings to expand our reach in Haryana and more such meetings will be organised in several parts of the state. Soon, the CJP will have office-bearers in every district and block of Haryana," he said.
He said the party was willing to hold talks with the government but would continue its peaceful agitation until its demands were addressed.
Referring to a 40-day protest by youths in Mewat, Ranka said young people were increasingly taking to the streets to press their demands and that the party would seek to build similar movements across districts, following the approach adopted during its agitation at Jantar Mantar.
He also accused the BJP government of diverting attention from issues such as education and healthcare by focusing on religion and caste.
The campaign comes amid concerns over the safety of government school buildings in Haryana. The state School Education Department had identified 2,814 unsafe structures in government schools, including entire buildings and individual classrooms. Officials were directed to complete physical verification, formal condemnation and demolition by September 30. It was announced that students were not to be made to attend classes in buildings declared unsafe and were to be shifted to nearby safe government buildings until replacement structures were ready.
Separately, the Haryana Human Rights Commission on October 1 expanded the scope of suo motu proceedings initiated after an 11-year-old student died when the entrance gate arch of a government primary school in Garhi Balinda village in Ganaur, Sonipat district, collapsed.
The commission directed a structural safety audit of all government school buildings in the state to identify dilapidated, unsafe and hazardous structures and ensure timely remedial action.
The commission, comprising Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldeep Jain and Deep Bhatia, said the proceedings should not be confined to the school where the incident occurred, given the wider concerns over the structural safety of government schools across Haryana. The matter will next be heard on December 8.
At Monday's meeting, Haryana CJP spokesperson Sudhir Sangwan, social media influencer Harsh Chhikara and others were present.
As part of its organisational expansion, the party announced the induction of several Haryana members into its national and regional teams. They include Chandramohan Sharma from Jhajjar, Roshan Kularia from Fatehabad, Harshil Manchanda from Karnal, Sandeep Kharkiya from Bhiwani, Mubassir from Nuh and Shilpa from Sirsa.
Sangwan, from Charkhi Dadri, was appointed national spokesperson, while Vivek Sangwan from Jhajjar was named North Zone coordinator. Ajay Deshwal was inducted into the North Zone Coordination Committee and appointed in-charge of the party's Haryana organisation.