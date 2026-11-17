SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the government’s new industrial policy would ensure employment of local youth in industries availing subsidised land, electricity and other incentives in UT, asserting that companies would no longer be allowed to use lack of trained manpower as an excuse to recruit workers from outside the Union Territory.

Addressing a gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, Omar said the government had expected the establishment of new factories to create employment opportunities for local youth, but that objective had not been achieved.

“We were hoping that new factories would be set up and local youth would be provided jobs. It did not happen. Factories were established but most of the people working in these factories came from outside,” he said.

Omar said the government would address the issue through its new industrial policy and ensure that industries benefiting from government support also created jobs for local youngsters.

“In the new industrial policy of the government, it will be ensured that if companies are given our industrial estate land, electricity on concession and all permissions, then they would have to employ local youth,” he said.

“You will not be permitted to bring people from outside and recruit them here,” the CM asserted.

The CM said companies would also not be allowed to cite lack of trained manpower as a reason for hiring people from outside.

“This pretext will also not be accepted that we don’t get trained people. We will give you time -- six months or a year, you train our youth,” he said adding, “We have ITI, polytechnics, colleges and universities and this pretext will not be accepted because our youth don’t lack capability”.

According to Omar, J&K youth need opportunities and “if our youth get opportunity, they compete with youth of the whole country.”

Highlighting the contribution of J&K youth in different fields including sports and the armed forces, he said youngsters from the region were serving in various regiments and across different parts of the country.

“Wherever you look, in whichever direction, you will find young people from Jammu and Kashmir serving the country,” he said.

Omar said companies would have to provide opportunities to J&K youth and “only when local youth are working in these companies will I consider that justice has been done to us”.