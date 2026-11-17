RANCHI: In a significant ruling on matrimonial disputes, the Jharkhand High Court has held that a criminal case filed by a wife against her husband over alleged dowry harassment cannot, by itself, be treated as evidence of cruelty or desertion, particularly when the case is pending and the wife maintains that she was forced to leave the matrimonial home due to harassment.
Setting aside an ex-parte divorce decree granted by a Family Court in Dumka, the High Court emphasised that such allegations must be independently established through reliable evidence, even if one spouse fails to appear before the Family Court.
A Division Bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Akhil Kumar further observed that the mere pendency of a criminal case cannot automatically constitute evidence of cruelty, particularly when no competent court has held the allegations to be false.
“Therefore, mere filing of a criminal case by the wife cannot automatically be treated as cruelty or as proof of desertion, particularly when the said proceeding is stated to be pending,” the court order stated.
It further added that, in proceedings concerning the dissolution of a marriage, which permanently affects the civil status of the parties, strict adherence to the principles of natural justice assumes greater significance.
“The learned Family Court has failed to undertake such exercise and appears to have proceeded mechanically merely because the appellant-wife did not enter appearance,” the court observed.
The court order also stated that a wife frequently visiting her parental home or allegedly refusing to reside at her matrimonial home does not, in itself, constitute cruelty. The circumstances leading to her decision to live separately must be examined objectively, and the husband must establish that she left the matrimonial home without reasonable cause.
The couple got married on May 9, 2006, and have two children. Following marital discord in August 2019, the wife left the matrimonial home and moved to her parental home with the children. In 2023, the husband approached the Dumka Family Court seeking a divorce on grounds of cruelty and desertion. The court subsequently passed an ex-parte divorce decree on December 5, 2023.
Challenging the decision, the wife approached the High Court, arguing that she had been subjected to cruelty and dowry-related harassment and that the Family Court had failed to properly examine the service of notice and the circumstances surrounding her departure from the matrimonial home.
After examining the evidence, the High Court found that the husband's allegations regarding cruelty were largely general in nature. No specific incident establishing physical or mental cruelty had been properly demonstrated.
“A decree for restitution of conjugal rights by itself does not automatically entitle a party to a decree of divorce,” the court order stated. The court clarified that mere separation does not constitute desertion unless it is proved that the wife intended to permanently end the marital relationship and had no justifiable reason for living apart.
Holding that the husband had failed to establish the grounds of cruelty and desertion, the High Court allowed the wife's appeal and quashed the ex-parte divorce decree passed by the Family Court.