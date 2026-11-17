RANCHI: In a significant ruling on matrimonial disputes, the Jharkhand High Court has held that a criminal case filed by a wife against her husband over alleged dowry harassment cannot, by itself, be treated as evidence of cruelty or desertion, particularly when the case is pending and the wife maintains that she was forced to leave the matrimonial home due to harassment.

Setting aside an ex-parte divorce decree granted by a Family Court in Dumka, the High Court emphasised that such allegations must be independently established through reliable evidence, even if one spouse fails to appear before the Family Court.

A Division Bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Akhil Kumar further observed that the mere pendency of a criminal case cannot automatically constitute evidence of cruelty, particularly when no competent court has held the allegations to be false.

“Therefore, mere filing of a criminal case by the wife cannot automatically be treated as cruelty or as proof of desertion, particularly when the said proceeding is stated to be pending,” the court order stated.

It further added that, in proceedings concerning the dissolution of a marriage, which permanently affects the civil status of the parties, strict adherence to the principles of natural justice assumes greater significance.

“The learned Family Court has failed to undertake such exercise and appears to have proceeded mechanically merely because the appellant-wife did not enter appearance,” the court observed.

The court order also stated that a wife frequently visiting her parental home or allegedly refusing to reside at her matrimonial home does not, in itself, constitute cruelty. The circumstances leading to her decision to live separately must be examined objectively, and the husband must establish that she left the matrimonial home without reasonable cause.