Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave local enterprise a boost during a stop in Khatima after Chhath Puja celebrations. As part of his public outreach programme, he stopped at Pradeep & Company on Melaghat Road and bought a sari for his mother. Dhami also spoke with local traders and shopkeepers, asking about their businesses and day-to-day concerns. The modest purchase carried a larger message: support neighbourhood businesses and make “Vocal for Local” more than a slogan. His simple gesture delighted the shop’s owners and drew an enthusiastic response from traders in the area. In a public life often defined by formal engagements, the CM’s shopping stop offered a reminder that everyday choices can support local livelihoods.
Ahead of polls, Cong sharpens graft pitch
As the state approaches its next Assembly election, political activity is gathering pace. Congress is preparing to make alleged corruption in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government a central campaign issue. Rather than targeting the entire Cabinet broadly, the party has singled out three ministers and their departments, raising allegations during its campaign. Cooperation Minister Dhan Singh Rawat faces Congress charges of irregularities in his department and recruitment. The party has also targeted Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya over claims that her husband amassed assets worth more than Rs 210 crore, alongside alleged lapses in her departments. Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Ganesh Joshi is being accused of having disproportionate assets.
FIR against users over Kangana video
Police have registered an FIR against unknown users for allegedly sharing an old video of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut with misleading captions. Posts claimed she observed Karwa Chauth on October 29, 2026, fasting for a very senior leader. In a November 16 complaint, Neha Sharma, BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary, said the footage showed Ranaut praying at three temples in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She alleged the clip was misrepresented to damage the MP’s reputation, with derogatory remarks about women and religious customs that hurt religious sentiments. Rajpur police registered case 275/26 under Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Dehradun SSP assigned the investigation to Dalanwala police. Investigators are tracing the accounts.
Narendra Sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com