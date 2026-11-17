Ahead of polls, Cong sharpens graft pitch

As the state approaches its next Assembly election, political activity is gathering pace. Congress is preparing to make alleged corruption in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government a central campaign issue. Rather than targeting the entire Cabinet broadly, the party has singled out three ministers and their departments, raising allegations during its campaign. Cooperation Minister Dhan Singh Rawat faces Congress charges of irregularities in his department and recruitment. The party has also targeted Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya over claims that her husband amassed assets worth more than Rs 210 crore, alongside alleged lapses in her departments. Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Ganesh Joshi is being accused of having disproportionate assets.