NEW DELHI: A Special Court in New Delhi has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks time to supply the list of unrelied documents to alleged 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma allowed an application moved on behalf of Rana seeking the documents, which have not been relied on, along with chargesheet. The court also provided the defence with some documents on Monday. The case is currently at the stage of arguments on the framing of charges.

Advocate Nishant Singh, amicus curiae in the case, sought three weeks' time for preparing arguments on framing of charges. The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 18.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his extradition to India on April 9, 2025 from the US after that country’s Supreme Court rejected his plea.

Earlier, on November 14, the court directed the jail authorities to arrange adequate medical treatment and an examination at AIIMS for Rana after the defendant had approached the court citing medical issues related to ENT and orthopaedics. The court had also allowed providing him with law books, including the Criminal Law Manual, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Evidence Act, as per the jail manual.

Rana had also sought his complete medical records, including those pertaining to his treatment while he was in custody in the United States.

Rana was allegedly the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008, which carried out by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices. Total 175 people, including police personnel and officers, were killed after Kasab and his associates opened indiscriminate firing on the streets of Mumbai.