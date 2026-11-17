Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said fear, anger and hatred had created a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, preventing them from expressing love, amid the controversy over his remarks about his parents sitting on each other's laps during meals.
Gandhi also shared a photograph of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.
"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," he said in a post on X.
"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he added.
The Congress leader had made the remarks on Monday while speaking at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love. Recalling the close bond between his parents, he said his mother would sit on his father's lap during meals.
Gandhi said he had initially assumed this was normal and was surprised to find that his friends' parents did not share a similar bond. He also spoke about the personal losses his family suffered, referring to the assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.
His remarks drew sharp criticism from several BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sharing a video of Gandhi's speech, Sarma said, "Sorry, Ma'am, he couldn't spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you'll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching."
The remarks also triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users taking a swipe at Gandhi while others defended him for speaking candidly about his family.
(With inputs from PTI)