Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said fear, anger and hatred had created a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, preventing them from expressing love, amid the controversy over his remarks about his parents sitting on each other's laps during meals.

Gandhi also shared a photograph of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," he said in a post on X.

"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he added.