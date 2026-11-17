DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the state's political situation and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Rawat said he would continue working for the party, seeking to put to rest speculation following his offer to resign from all party posts.

“The offer to resign is now a thing of the past. There is enough water in the Ganga to wash everything away,” he said after the meetings.

Rawat said he had met Kharge and Gandhi separately and discussed the upcoming elections and state politics. He also shared a roadmap for bringing the Congress back to power, stressing that the party must take up public issues with full force.

“The people of Uttarakhand are now ready for change,” he said, suggesting that the state be divided into four zones to focus the campaign on local concerns. He proposed grouping Dehradun and Haridwar; Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital; Almora; and Tehri and Pauri into separate zones.

In a post on X, Rawat described his meeting with Gandhi as “always inspiring” and said he had received the Congress leader's guidance. In a separate post, he said he had paid a courtesy call on Kharge and shared his assessment of the political situation in Uttarakhand.

On November 11, Rawat had said he was not in the running for the chief minister's post if the Congress won the next election, adding that the party had several capable leaders. The final choice, he said, would rest with Gandhi and the party leadership after the results were declared.

“Congress has several other capable leaders. Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership will decide the chief ministerial face if the party wins the 2027 Assembly elections,” Rawat told the TNIE. “Our target is to cross the figure of 45. We need 45 MLAs in the Assembly. Once the MLAs are elected, the party leadership and Rahul Gandhi ji will decide who will become the Chief Minister.”

Rawat served as Uttarakhand Chief Minister from 2014 to 2017, with his tenure interrupted by President's Rule in 2016. He was also a Union minister in the UPA government and held the Water Resources portfolio.

The Congress is preparing to step up its campaign for next year's Assembly elections. Its senior leaders, including Kharge, Gandhi and national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to campaign in the state.