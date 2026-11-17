BHOPAL: Six men from a village in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, joined by an aide from West Bengal’s Malda district, carried out a recent heist of ornaments worth over Rs 12 crore from a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni.

The seven men, from two adjoining districts of eastern India, lived in a cubbyhole in Mumbai and ostensibly earned a livelihood working in the Maya Nagari’s fish markets.

In fact, the seven men belonged to an organised gang that has committed several jewellery showroom heists across the country since 2008-09, including in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

While each burglary fetched them crores of rupees, their families in the native village in Sahibganj live in small houses bereft of any major comforts or luxuries. This has left investigators clueless about where the proceeds of the heists were being routed.

One of the seven men who carried out the early morning heist on November 12 at the Kisna Jewellers showroom in the Madhav Nagar area of Katni district was arrested by Katni police at Kolkata airport on Sunday, as soon as he landed from a Mumbai-Kolkata flight.

Identified as Badruddin Sheikh (48), he was sent to seven days’ police remand by a Katni court on Monday. Police are questioning him about the other gang members, who have not only committed high-value burglaries across the country over the last 18 years but have also been jailed multiple times in several states.

Badruddin, who helped the gang break into the showroom by drilling a large opening through the brick wall and later used a gas cutter to open the safe and flee with the gold and diamond jewellery, is being grilled by the police.

The gang members stayed at a hotel in Katni for at least five days and conducted multiple recces of the showroom before executing the heist between 2 am and 3 am.

According to sources privy to the investigation, six of the gang members went from Katni to Prayagraj (UP) and then travelled on to Jharkhand and West Bengal, while Badruddin went to Mumbai.