BHOPAL: Six men from a village in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, joined by an aide from West Bengal’s Malda district, carried out a recent heist of ornaments worth over Rs 12 crore from a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni.
The seven men, from two adjoining districts of eastern India, lived in a cubbyhole in Mumbai and ostensibly earned a livelihood working in the Maya Nagari’s fish markets.
In fact, the seven men belonged to an organised gang that has committed several jewellery showroom heists across the country since 2008-09, including in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
While each burglary fetched them crores of rupees, their families in the native village in Sahibganj live in small houses bereft of any major comforts or luxuries. This has left investigators clueless about where the proceeds of the heists were being routed.
One of the seven men who carried out the early morning heist on November 12 at the Kisna Jewellers showroom in the Madhav Nagar area of Katni district was arrested by Katni police at Kolkata airport on Sunday, as soon as he landed from a Mumbai-Kolkata flight.
Identified as Badruddin Sheikh (48), he was sent to seven days’ police remand by a Katni court on Monday. Police are questioning him about the other gang members, who have not only committed high-value burglaries across the country over the last 18 years but have also been jailed multiple times in several states.
Badruddin, who helped the gang break into the showroom by drilling a large opening through the brick wall and later used a gas cutter to open the safe and flee with the gold and diamond jewellery, is being grilled by the police.
The gang members stayed at a hotel in Katni for at least five days and conducted multiple recces of the showroom before executing the heist between 2 am and 3 am.
According to sources privy to the investigation, six of the gang members went from Katni to Prayagraj (UP) and then travelled on to Jharkhand and West Bengal, while Badruddin went to Mumbai.
Police traced Badruddin through mobile phone tracking and analysis of CCTV footage from cameras along the route the burglars took to and from the showroom, as well as analysis of 50 fingerprints recovered from the premises. He was nabbed at Kolkata airport immediately after his flight from Mumbai landed in the City of Joy.
Multiple MP police teams are now searching for the remaining accused at possible hideouts in several states, including West Bengal and Jharkhand.
“Our teams are in multiple states of the country, searching for the remaining accused. We are close to nabbing the others also,” Katni Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told TNIE on Tuesday.
Its high-value heists have taken place in multiple states and cities, including Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Shivamogga (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Delhi, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, UP and Odisha. The gang members have been visiting and living in Mumbai since 1992.
Their biggest heist was at a showroom in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, in 2012, when they decamped with around 38 kg of gold and diamond jewellery.
In none of the cases have the police been able to recover more than 10-20% of the stolen jewellery.