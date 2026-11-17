India remains committed to working with like-minded partners to strengthen energy resilience, economic security and supply chains across Asia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.
Addressing the 4th Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, convened by Japan and the Philippines, Misri said India would continue working towards building a "secure and resilient energy future for Asia".
"India remains committed to working with like-minded partners on energy resilience and economic security to build a secure and resilient energy future for Asia," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a social media post.
India also welcomed Japan's BRIDGE Asia initiative, which seeks to promote joint research and development in emerging technologies among regional partners.
Proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the AZEC meeting, the initiative envisages collaborative research, development and pilot projects in areas such as artificial intelligence and digital technology.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with a focus on strengthening India's engagement with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and discussing regional and global issues.
(With inputs from PTI)