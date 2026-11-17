India remains committed to working with like-minded partners to strengthen energy resilience, economic security and supply chains across Asia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 4th Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, convened by Japan and the Philippines, Misri said India would continue working towards building a "secure and resilient energy future for Asia".

"India remains committed to working with like-minded partners on energy resilience and economic security to build a secure and resilient energy future for Asia," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a social media post.