BENGALURU: Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation have placed India as the second-highest emitter of Black Carbon (BC) or soot, according to a recent research published in ‘Geoscience Frontiers’. BC emissions are the second-largest contributor to global warming (1.1 W m−2) after carbon dioxide (CO2) (1.16 W m−2). W/m (watts per square meter) is the standard international system of units (SI) for measuring irradiance, or surface power density.

The study, “Black carbon dynamics over the Northern Indian Ocean: Variability, emission sources, transport and future projections,” states that “due to the rapid urbanization and industrialisation, India is the world’s second-largest BC emitter, which reached net annual BC emission from 400 Gg yr−1 per year in 1997 to 901 Gg yr−1 in 2011. (Gigagrams or Gg per year is a standard scientific unit to measure greenhouse gas or pollutant emissions).

“The Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) is one of the largest contributors of carbonaceous aerosol emission (including BC) due to various emission sources. With favourable meteorological conditions, these aerosols are transported over the entire IGP and deposited into the adjacent oceanic region. Earlier studies have also reported continental outflow of aerosols in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal,” the paper states.

The soot problem

Black carbon is highly absorbing in nature, and has potential to affect the Earth’s radiation balance, precipitation, cloud properties, and ability of snow to reflect radiation. Due to fine size and porosity, BC facilitates the absorption of carcinogenic substances.