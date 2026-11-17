RAIPUR: Across the globe, festive gatherings are usually planned for glittering evenings, late-night parties, or grand banquets. But in the quiet, chilly dawns of Raipur, a legendary 31-year-old collective known as the ‘Sair Sapaata Sangh’ shatters every conventional rule of socialising.
Those attending the occasion on Tuesday asserted that this unique morning club, perhaps the only one of its kind in the entire world, holds its annual Deepawali Milan right at 6:00 AM.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Dinesh Mishra, an Ophthalmologist who attends the occasion every year said “The gathering draws in scores of people who wouldn’t normally step out for a morning walk even once a year all lured by the irresistible prospect of starting their day with piping-hot pooris, spicy sabzi, crispy pakodas, biscuits, sweets, and steaming cups of tea. And over 150 people join the Deepawali Milan gathering.”
Over the past 30 years, the Diwali Milan shifted across various venues from Engineering College and Science College to Pt Ravishankar University campuses. But only one thing remained unchanged: the unyielding spirit of camaraderie and harmless mischief.
Mornings at 6:00 AM are rarely quiet here. They are filled with everything from serious discussions and lighthearted banter to hilarious tales of the past. College days are relived with zest, and friendly teasing is a staple, Mishra added.
The routine seamlessly blends fitness with fun: light exercises, occasional attempts at collective laughing club sessions, and yoga postures that might never win a perfection award, but never fail to bring smiles. Birthdays on the field are celebrated with cake-cutting and songs, adding vibrant chapters to the club's diary year after year.
Asking why after all these years of morning walks, the weight of its members' hasn't actually dropped? the Sangh has a ready, unbeatable response.
"We don't come here only to lose weight. We come here every single day so that our health stays robust enough to enjoy our favorite delicacies for many years to come!"
Over three decades, the club has welcomed a vast circle of active members, including Anand Beriwal, Purushottam, Sajan, Pradeep, Sushil, Vinay Saboo, Manoj Trivedi (Mamoo), Khandelwal, Allu Maharaj, Mahendra, Naval Ji, Govind, Amar Bansal, Gopal, Rajiv Goyal, Chandraprakash Vyas, Sanjay Pathak, R.K. Bansal, Naresh Ji, Ravi Agarwal, Kamlesh Shukla, and numerous others.