RAIPUR: Across the globe, festive gatherings are usually planned for glittering evenings, late-night parties, or grand banquets. But in the quiet, chilly dawns of Raipur, a legendary 31-year-old collective known as the ‘Sair Sapaata Sangh’ shatters every conventional rule of socialising.

Those attending the occasion on Tuesday asserted that this unique morning club, perhaps the only one of its kind in the entire world, holds its annual Deepawali Milan right at 6:00 AM.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Dinesh Mishra, an Ophthalmologist who attends the occasion every year said “The gathering draws in scores of people who wouldn’t normally step out for a morning walk even once a year all lured by the irresistible prospect of starting their day with piping-hot pooris, spicy sabzi, crispy pakodas, biscuits, sweets, and steaming cups of tea. And over 150 people join the Deepawali Milan gathering.”

Over the past 30 years, the Diwali Milan shifted across various venues from Engineering College and Science College to Pt Ravishankar University campuses. But only one thing remained unchanged: the unyielding spirit of camaraderie and harmless mischief.