NEW DELHI: Even as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has acknowledged intermittent face-offs with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the force, which guards the Sino-Indian border, is grappling with the highest number of vacancies in senior leadership positions among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), eight of the 24 sanctioned IPS posts in the ITBP are lying vacant, accounting for a 33.3% vacancy rate. The latest data compiled by the MHA, a copy of which is with this newspaper, places the border guarding force ahead of other CAPFs in terms of unfilled senior IPS positions.
The vacancies include one Director General-level post, and three IG-level and four DIG-level posts. Both the sanctioned ADG-level positions are occupied. The CISF has five vacant IPS posts, and the BSF and CRPF have four each. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has one vacancy.
The situation has worsened over the past four months, as the MHA data released on July 6 showed five vacant IPS positions in the ITBP. The latest figure of eight accounts for a 60% increase in vacancies during this period.
The shortage has coincided with a change at the top. The ITBP has been without a DG since Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a 1990-batch Haryana-cadre IPS officer, retired on October 31. Kapoor had assumed charge as the force chief in January.
The leadership gaps assume significance amid continuing tensions along the India-China border, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. On October 22, days before his retirement, Kapoor acknowledged that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at several locations in Arunachal, with some stan-offs continuing.
Speaking at an official function in Rajasthan’s Alwar, he praised the ITBP’s newly raised Shaurya Commando teams for their performance during the confrontations. A day later, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said situations along the border occasionally become disturbed when Chinese troops deviate from established patrolling patterns.
He added that both the countries continue to rely on existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to address outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings along the LAC.
The shortage of senior IPS officers is compounded by a wider personnel deficit.
According to MHA data presented in Parliament in February, the ITBP had an actual strength of 92,803 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 1,05,136, leaving 12,333 posts vacant, which comes to 11.7%. The overall personnel shortfall affect key supervisory and command positions in the force.
Top brass empty
The vacancies include one Director General-level post, and three IG-level and four DIG-level posts. Both the sanctioned ADG-level positions are occupied. The CISF has five vacant IPS posts, and the BSF and CRPF have four each. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has one vacancy. The situation has worsened over the past four months, as the MHA data released on July 6 showed five vacant IPS positions.