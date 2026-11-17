NEW DELHI: Even as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has acknowledged intermittent face-offs with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the force, which guards the Sino-Indian border, is grappling with the highest number of vacancies in senior leadership positions among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), eight of the 24 sanctioned IPS posts in the ITBP are lying vacant, accounting for a 33.3% vacancy rate. The latest data compiled by the MHA, a copy of which is with this newspaper, places the border guarding force ahead of other CAPFs in terms of unfilled senior IPS positions.

The vacancies include one Director General-level post, and three IG-level and four DIG-level posts. Both the sanctioned ADG-level positions are occupied. The CISF has five vacant IPS posts, and the BSF and CRPF have four each. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has one vacancy.

The situation has worsened over the past four months, as the MHA data released on July 6 showed five vacant IPS positions in the ITBP. The latest figure of eight accounts for a 60% increase in vacancies during this period.

The shortage has coincided with a change at the top. The ITBP has been without a DG since Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a 1990-batch Haryana-cadre IPS officer, retired on October 31. Kapoor had assumed charge as the force chief in January.