AHMEDABAD: With the Gujarat Assembly elections barely a year away, demands for political representation and leadership from influential communities are beginning to surface.

After Dwarka BJP MLA Pabubha Manek called for a Chief Minister from the Koli community in the presence of Rajula MLA Hira Solanki, a Patidar gathering in Jasdan witnessed a fresh debate over Anandiben Patel's removal following the reservation agitation.

The parallel developments have brought community leadership, political representation and the Chief Minister's post back into the political conversation.

From the Koli community's demand for a Chief Minister from its ranks to renewed expressions of regret within the Patidar community over Anandiben Patel's exit from the top post, influential social groups are increasingly asserting their political aspirations.

Pointing to the community's substantial population and political presence across Gujarat, Manek said it was time for the community to claim a greater share in the state's political leadership.

Pabubha Manek called upon younger members to move beyond the political approach of previous generations and organise themselves to secure their collective interests. Emphasising unity, Manek said the community must contribute according to its capacity, whether through financial assistance, physical participation, organisational work or social service.