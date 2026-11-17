AHMEDABAD: With the Gujarat Assembly elections barely a year away, demands for political representation and leadership from influential communities are beginning to surface.
After Dwarka BJP MLA Pabubha Manek called for a Chief Minister from the Koli community in the presence of Rajula MLA Hira Solanki, a Patidar gathering in Jasdan witnessed a fresh debate over Anandiben Patel's removal following the reservation agitation.
The parallel developments have brought community leadership, political representation and the Chief Minister's post back into the political conversation.
From the Koli community's demand for a Chief Minister from its ranks to renewed expressions of regret within the Patidar community over Anandiben Patel's exit from the top post, influential social groups are increasingly asserting their political aspirations.
Pointing to the community's substantial population and political presence across Gujarat, Manek said it was time for the community to claim a greater share in the state's political leadership.
Pabubha Manek called upon younger members to move beyond the political approach of previous generations and organise themselves to secure their collective interests. Emphasising unity, Manek said the community must contribute according to its capacity, whether through financial assistance, physical participation, organisational work or social service.
The statement assumes significance given the Koli community's estimated 20-24 per cent share in Gujarat's population and its considerable electoral presence across Saurashtra, South Gujarat and parts of Central Gujarat.
With several subgroups, including Talpada, Chunvalia, Ghedia and Khant Kolis, the community has remained an important political constituency for the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.
The demand has also brought internal differences to light within the community, particularly over the political future of senior leader and former minister Kunvarji Bavaliya.
The question now is whether the BJP's Koli legislators will collectively endorse Manek's demand or maintain that the decision on the Chief Minister's post rests entirely with the party leadership.
Interestingly, even as the Koli community's demand has entered the political discourse, the Patidar community has also begun revisiting its own political relationship with the BJP, particularly the events surrounding the 2015 reservation agitation.
At a grand Sakhi Snehmilan organised for the Patidar community at Patidar Shaikshanik Bhavan in Jasdan, Rajkot, on November 16, Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhania publicly expressed regret over Anandiben Patel losing the Chief Minister's post following the agitation.
Reflecting on the decade-old movement, Bambhania said the agitation had delivered several gains, including 10 per cent reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category and employment-related benefits for young people.
However, he admitted that the removal of Anandiben Patel remained a source of personal regret. "For nearly ten years, I have repeatedly reflected on the Patidar agitation and its consequences. We achieved 10 per cent reservation and EWS benefits, and our youth received employment opportunities.
Yet, one thing continues to trouble me: we lost a good Chief Minister in Anandiben Patel. It pains me that the agitators became the reason cited for her removal. Everyone understands the circumstances behind her departure, but today I want to make it clear that I hold no grievances," Bambhania said.
His remarks prompted an immediate response from Anar Patel, Anandiben Patel's daughter, who assured him that there was no bitterness from her mother's side. " I want to tell Dinesh-bhai specifically that there is no need to carry this regret.
My mother has no ill feelings towards anyone. I will personally arrange for you to meet her very soon," Anar Patel said. She also recalled how the Patidar agitation had prompted discussions within her family about the possibility of serving society when the need arose.
Having spent nearly 35 years working with different communities, she said she had felt that the agitation was a moment when her own community needed her support. While she was contemplating taking a more active role, she received a call from Nareshbhai.
Meanwhile, Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria backed Bambhania's sentiments, while PAAS convener Geeta Patel took a different position, refusing to accept that the agitators owed Anandiben an apology. "The agitators were not at fault.
I will not apologise to Anandiben Patel," she asserted. The contrasting statements have added another dimension to the community's political discourse. While Bambhania sought to express regret over the political consequences of the agitation, Geeta Patel maintained that the movement itself should not be held responsible.
Political observers will be watching whether these developments remain confined to community gatherings or translate into broader political demands as the 2027 Assembly elections approach.
For the BJP, while balancing the aspirations of multiple influential communities and maintaining its organisational and leadership structure, these public assertions present a politically significant conversation ahead of the next Assembly polls