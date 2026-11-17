NEW DELHI: Malaria cases and deaths in India have declined by nearly 80 per cent between 2015 and 2025, while the number of high-burden districts in the country have reduced from 155 to 33, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR), she said that as many as 160 districts in India have reported zero indigenous malaria cases during 2022–2025.

Highlighting the country's remarkable progress in malaria control over the past few years, the president flagged India's exit from the World Health Organization's (WHO) High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024.

"This achievement has been made possible through the collective efforts of our public health programs, scientists, healthcare workers, and citizens.”

She, however, said that new challenges such as climate change, unplanned urbanization, and the growing resistance of mosquitoes to insecticides, could pose fresh obstacles to the eradication of malaria. "These challenges cannot be prevented just by the efforts of healthcare workers alone. It is also necessary to focus on preventing water stagnation, eliminating mosquito breeding sources, and managing the environment,” she said.

Highlighting the need for continued vigilance and effective interventions, the president called for strengthened malaria diagnosis, treatment and surveillance, mosquito control, development of new medicines and vaccines, and greater public awareness and community participation.

India, which accounts for approximately 16 per cent of the global population, contributes around 0.7 per cent of global malaria cases and 0.6 per cent of malaria deaths.

India aims to reach the goal of zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and malaria elimination by 2030.