NEW DELHI: Malaria cases and deaths in India have declined by nearly 80 per cent between 2015 and 2025, while the number of high-burden districts in the country have reduced from 155 to 33, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR), she said that as many as 160 districts in India have reported zero indigenous malaria cases during 2022–2025.
Highlighting the country's remarkable progress in malaria control over the past few years, the president flagged India's exit from the World Health Organization's (WHO) High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024.
"This achievement has been made possible through the collective efforts of our public health programs, scientists, healthcare workers, and citizens.”
She, however, said that new challenges such as climate change, unplanned urbanization, and the growing resistance of mosquitoes to insecticides, could pose fresh obstacles to the eradication of malaria. "These challenges cannot be prevented just by the efforts of healthcare workers alone. It is also necessary to focus on preventing water stagnation, eliminating mosquito breeding sources, and managing the environment,” she said.
Highlighting the need for continued vigilance and effective interventions, the president called for strengthened malaria diagnosis, treatment and surveillance, mosquito control, development of new medicines and vaccines, and greater public awareness and community participation.
India, which accounts for approximately 16 per cent of the global population, contributes around 0.7 per cent of global malaria cases and 0.6 per cent of malaria deaths.
India aims to reach the goal of zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and malaria elimination by 2030.
Recalling that malaria had historically been one of India's most serious public health challenges, particularly affecting rural and tribal communities, the president shared her personal experiences of witnessing the impact of malaria in villages and highlighted how the disease affected people's livelihoods, education and future.
She stressed that scientific research and its outcomes should reach villages and communities where they are most needed.
Expressing confidence that policymakers and the scientific community are making concerted efforts in this direction, the president said malaria has long been a serious public health challenge in many countries around the world, including India.
The president said that in recent years, dengue has also emerged as a major challenge in the country. “This challenge is likely to become even more formidable due to global warming and shifts in monsoon patterns.”
Praising ICMR, she said, “Research and studies conducted by the ICMR have provided direction to our fight against diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, and kala-azar. The ICMR has also played a significant role in shaping our national health programs.”
She further said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it established a nationwide testing network in record time and partnered in the development of India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are moving forward with the objective of building Viksit Bharat by 2047. Strong collaboration among research institutions, centres of technical and higher education, and the industrial sector is crucial for building a healthy and empowered India. Premier institutions like the ICMR can take the lead in fostering such collaboration,” she added.
Addressing the gathering, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda said that India's progress in malaria control over the past decade was the result of a comprehensive approach involving research on mosquito behaviour and malaria parasites, community participation, effective prevention, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
“We will eliminate malaria by 2030 by bringing about the necessary changes in our strategies and policies,” he said, and called upon ICMR-NIMR to work with renewed commitment to achieve the target.