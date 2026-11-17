SRINAGAR: In a bid to placate disgruntled MLAs and permanently quell the rebellion within the ruling party, National Conference is preparing series of measures including constituting advisory groups of legislators to be attached with ministers and reshuffling the portfolios of Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Surinder Choudhary in the first phase of a damage-control exercise.
NC president Farooq Abdullah, who played fire-fighter to contain the rebellion in the party, has written to all party MLAs and asked them to submit their preferences for being attached to ministers as part of informal advisory groups.
Abdullah has taken this step to contain the rebellion in the party after last month’s cabinet reshuffle. Twenty disgruntled MLAs of the party hurt over non-inclusion of senior leaders in the government had demanded dropping of ministers who have been part of CM Omar's government since its formation in 2024, change portfolios of DyCM, removing CM’s political advisors and implementation of party’s 2024 poll manifesto.
NC MLA Choudhary Javed Iqbal told TNIE after their meeting with Abdullahs on November 6, some positive steps have been taken by the party.
“We have been written letters and informed that our demand for Advisory councils has been fulfilled. The advisory councils are being constituted and every minister will have four MLAs in the advisory council to advise the minister on the policies of the departments and their implementations,” he said.
The ministers would hold regular meetings with these advisory groups and keep them informed about policy initiatives and departmental progress.
Iqbal said the DyCM’s portfolios are being changed.
“CM Omar Abdullah has made a commitment in this regard and DyCM’s portfolios will be changed this month only,” he said.
Many party MLAs have expressed concern over behaviour of DyCM and sought CM’s intervention in changing his portfolios.
MLA Iqbal in a post on social media recently had described DyCM as "thug" saying "he does not deserve my presence at his functions."
Another disgruntled MLA said they would be holding another meeting with Abdullahs within two weeks as a follow-up to their November 6 meeting to see how things have gone so far.
“It is not a one-day issue. The party has agreed to address our issues within a time frame,” he said.
The MLA said their concerns were not confined to cabinet reshuffle only but were also political, stressing that the party needed to struggle for restoration of statehood and Article 370.
“For two years, the central government did not restore statehood. If we think that they will restore it, it is not going to happen. We will have to struggle and agitate for it. We should go to the people and make them aware about it,” he said.
On poll promises, the MLA said the leadership has assured them that some decisions would be taken in the budget likely to be presented in February 2027.