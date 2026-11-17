SRINAGAR: In a bid to placate disgruntled MLAs and permanently quell the rebellion within the ruling party, National Conference is preparing series of measures including constituting advisory groups of legislators to be attached with ministers and reshuffling the portfolios of Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Surinder Choudhary in the first phase of a damage-control exercise.

NC president Farooq Abdullah, who played fire-fighter to contain the rebellion in the party, has written to all party MLAs and asked them to submit their preferences for being attached to ministers as part of informal advisory groups.

Abdullah has taken this step to contain the rebellion in the party after last month’s cabinet reshuffle. Twenty disgruntled MLAs of the party hurt over non-inclusion of senior leaders in the government had demanded dropping of ministers who have been part of CM Omar's government since its formation in 2024, change portfolios of DyCM, removing CM’s political advisors and implementation of party’s 2024 poll manifesto.

NC MLA Choudhary Javed Iqbal told TNIE after their meeting with Abdullahs on November 6, some positive steps have been taken by the party.

“We have been written letters and informed that our demand for Advisory councils has been fulfilled. The advisory councils are being constituted and every minister will have four MLAs in the advisory council to advise the minister on the policies of the departments and their implementations,” he said.