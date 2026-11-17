The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate a module of overground workers associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the NIA case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police relating to the busting of a terror ecosystem in September.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Zakir Hussain and Mohd Azam, both residents of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri district, during the investigation of a terror module active in the region.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists, according to the local police.

On September 11, police station Dharamsal (Rajouri district) received credible information that Hussain, Azam and their associates were closely associated with and facilitating the activities of LeT and JeM terrorists, according to the NIA's FIR.

Accused persons were allegedly harbouring and concealing terrorists and providing them shelter, logistical assistance, material support and other forms of assistance and, pursuant to a criminal conspiracy, were facilitating and furthering their unlawful and terrorist activities, it said, giving details of the suspected offence.

The NIA registered the case on the direction of the Union Home Ministry.

In its order, the Home Ministry said the case warranted an NIA probe considering "gravity of the offence, its grave implications for the security, integrity and sovereignty of India, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy".

(With inputs from PTI)