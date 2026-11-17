NEW DELHI: Private hospitals received Rs 1.27 lakh crore more than government hospitals from India’s current health expenditure in 2023–24, underlining the private sector’s dominance in healthcare delivery. They accounted for 31.91% of current health spending, nearly twice the 16.77% share of government hospitals.
In monetary terms, private hospitals received about Rs 2.67 lakh crore, against Rs 1.40 lakh crore for government hospitals, according to the latest National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates. The gap has widened over the past five years.
Private hospitals’ share of current health expenditure rose from 28.50% in 2019–20 to 31.91% in 2023–24, while the government hospital share slipped from 17.28% to 16.77%. Standalone pharmacies accounted for another 20.60% of spending, making them the second-largest provider category.
Government clinics and primary healthcare facilities received 9.26%, while preventive care providers accounted for 5.03%. Private clinics had a 3.95% share.
The dominance of private hospitals sits alongside a different spending pattern within government healthcare budgets. Primary care received 51% of government current health expenditure in 2023–24, compared with 29% for secondary care and 11% for tertiary care.
Governance and administration accounted for the remaining 7%. This allocation has remained broadly stable over three years: primary care’s share was 50% in 2021–22 and 51% in each of the following two years. The tertiary-care share, meanwhile, declined from 12% to 11%.
Across government, private and household spending combined, primary care accounted for 46% of current health expenditure in 2023–24. Secondary care received 35%, and tertiary care 14%, while governance and administration made up 4%. In other words, secondary and tertiary services together accounted for 49% of overall spending.
The difference in hospitalisation costs adds to the significance of this divide. The National Statistical Office’s 2025 household health survey put the average cost of hospitalisation at Rs 6,631 in government hospitals and Rs 50,508 in private hospitals, according to a government report.
Quick takes
Private hospitals cornered 31.91% of health spending in 2023-24, against 16.77% for government hospitals
Received Rs 2.67 lakh crore, Rs 1.27 lakh crore more than government hospitals
Share rose from 28.50% in 2019-20 to 31.91% in 2023-24
Primary care accounted for 51% of government health expenditure
Average hospitalisation cost was over 7 times higher in private hospitals (Rs 50.5K) than government hospitals (Rs 6,631)