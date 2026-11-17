NEW DELHI: Private hospitals received Rs 1.27 lakh crore more than government hospitals from India’s current health expenditure in 2023–24, underlining the private sector’s dominance in healthcare delivery. They accounted for 31.91% of current health spending, nearly twice the 16.77% share of government hospitals.

In monetary terms, private hospitals received about Rs 2.67 lakh crore, against Rs 1.40 lakh crore for government hospitals, according to the latest National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates. The gap has widened over the past five years.

Private hospitals’ share of current health expenditure rose from 28.50% in 2019–20 to 31.91% in 2023–24, while the government hospital share slipped from 17.28% to 16.77%. Standalone pharmacies accounted for another 20.60% of spending, making them the second-largest provider category.

Government clinics and primary healthcare facilities received 9.26%, while preventive care providers accounted for 5.03%. Private clinics had a 3.95% share.

The dominance of private hospitals sits alongside a different spending pattern within government healthcare budgets. Primary care received 51% of government current health expenditure in 2023–24, compared with 29% for secondary care and 11% for tertiary care.