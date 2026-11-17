CHANDIGARH: With less than two-and-a-half months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced the extension of the state government's Food For All and Meri Rasoi schemes to another 10 lakh beneficiaries.

The announcement is expected to help the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strengthen its support among economically weaker households as it steps up preparations for the polls.

At present, around 1.48 crore beneficiaries in the state are receiving free wheat and other ration supplies under the two schemes. Free foodgrains and additional ration supplies have remained an important part of the government's welfare pitch, with the Meri Rasoi scheme having been launched earlier this year to supplement the wheat distributed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Mann announced that 10 lakh new smart ration cards would be issued to needy families. The new beneficiaries will receive 5 kg of free wheat every month and Meri Rasoi ration kits containing essential food items.

Mann said the ration cards would be delivered directly to people's homes to ensure that welfare benefits reach every deserving household. He reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring that no family goes hungry and that governance improves people's lives.

He further said that his government had moved away from the earlier practice of issuing ration cards in exchange for cash payments or on the recommendations of political leaders. “Earlier, these ration cards were issued only by accepting cash (bribery) or on ‘farmaish’ (recommendation) of political bosses. We are issuing the cards only to those who are the most needy and at the bottom of the economic ladder,” he said.

Mann added that 1.25 lakh applicants had either furnished incorrect addresses or had other minor discrepancies in their applications. They would be given another opportunity to rectify the errors. “If all details are genuine, the ration card will be issued,” he said.

The expansion comes against the backdrop of the government's earlier decision to widen the coverage of ration cards and nutritional support. In February, Mann had announced the Meri Rasoi Yojana, under which nearly 40 lakh beneficiary families were to receive free ration kits comprising pulses, sugar, mustard oil, salt and turmeric, in addition to wheat supplied under the NFSA. In July, the government had announced a drive to issue 10 lakh new ration cards. The application process was subsequently opened in July.

Mann said 38 lakh families were already benefiting from the Meri Rasoi Yojana and that the addition of another 10 lakh beneficiaries would significantly expand the reach of the government's food security initiatives.