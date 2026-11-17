The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut that a seasoned politician and parliamentarian should know the importance of exercising restraint in language while hearing criminal contempt proceedings against him over remarks concerning Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the judiciary.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi made the observation after Raut appeared before it in connection with a contempt plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"You have expressed apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind," Justice Kumar said.

"Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from advocate days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what restraint in language means," he observed.

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai told the bench that despite apologising for his remarks, Raut had made subsequent social media posts targeting the Supreme Court. He also referred to a picture posted by the MP showing the Supreme Court of Albania being set on fire by protesters.

On October 16, the apex court had issued show-cause notices to Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks concerning the CJI and the judiciary.

Appearing for Wagle, senior advocate Indira Jaising told the bench that the journalist had deleted the objectionable social media post and tendered an unconditional apology. She said Wagle was appearing virtually in compliance with the court's direction and sought his discharge from the proceedings.

Justice Kumar, while underlining the responsibility that comes with being part of the fourth estate, recalled his father's profession as a journalist.

"On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, I saw my father's passport, in which it was written that the profession was journalist. It is the fourth estate. You know the Court has come to your rescue many a time," he observed.

The bench directed both Raut and Wagle to file additional affidavits explaining their social media posts and posted the matter for further hearing on December 8.

The SCBA had filed its petition on October 15, following which Attorney General R Venkataramani granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The controversy arose after CJI Surya Kant declined a request for a personal meeting with a delegation of opposition parties, suggesting that the issue could instead be raised before the court through a petition.

According to the SCBA's petition, Wagle subsequently posted an objectionable remark directed at the CJI on X, which he later withdrew. Raut also made remarks concerning the CJI and the judiciary that prompted the contempt proceedings.'

(With inputs from PTI)