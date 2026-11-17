RAIPUR: In an inter-state development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a high-level meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to discuss key infrastructure and resource matters, prominently featuring the operational clearance for the Sammakka Sagar Barrage, officials privy to the development said.

During the discussions, the Telangana delegation formally urged the Chhattisgarh government to expedite and issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the operation and water storage of the Sammakka Sagar (Tupakulagudem) Barrage across the Godavari River.

Telangana leadership pointed out that the physical construction of the project has already been completed. With a full reservoir level capacity of 83 meters, the 6.94 TMC project is vital for securing drinking water and irrigation needs in drought-prone and tribal regions, officials said.

To address environmental and geographical concerns regarding potential submergence, the Telangana government previously funded a detailed impact study conducted by IIT Kharagpur, which was formally submitted to Chhattisgarh. Telangana reiterated its readiness to fully shoulder costs related to land acquisition, necessary compensation, and rehabilitation measures for any affected areas, they added.

Alongside the irrigation and barrage approvals, discussions also touched upon pending financial matters, including significant power sector arrears amounting to thousands of crores. Both state administrations reviewed the bottlenecks to ensure inter-state cooperation moves forward smoothly.

Responding positively to the delegation's appeals, Chhattisgarh CM Sai assured that the process regarding the Sammakka Sagar project clearances and NOC expediting would be reviewed constructively in the broader public and regional interest.