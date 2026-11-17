Top US defence official Elbridge Colby criticised Ukraine's "deep strikes" against Russia Tuesday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Kyiv's backers to send air defences without delay.

"Our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia's advances on the front line," Under Secretary of Defence Colby told a gathering of Ukraine's allies in Brussels.

"Such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public's resolve and the Kremlin's own willingness to escalate," he said, referencing a Russian online retail giant targeted by Kyiv.

Colby said support for Kyiv should be focused on bolstering the front line -- where Ukraine has even managed to push back Russia in some areas -- and "mid-range" strikes on Moscow's supply lines.

"Consistent with this approach, strikes that target Russia's war-making machinery can also help contribute to slowing Russia's advances," he said.

The comments come after US leader Donald Trump has previously pressed Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

They also follow Ukraine's devastating attack on the Kerch bridge linking annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland -- an incident Colby did not address directly.

Ukraine's defence minister Yevgeniy Khmara said that Kyiv had the right to defend itself however it wants and warned Moscow it would retaliate "tenfold" for the Kremlin's attacks.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius said it was "quite a stupid thing" to criticise Ukraine's strikes.

"Instead of criticising that, we should rather criticise and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine," he said.