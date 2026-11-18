NEW DELHI: Airbus and Air India have joined hands to develop a feasibility study for India’s first voluntary corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.

The study aims to set the framework for a programme open to all businesses seeking to reduce the lifecycle emissions associated with air travel by enabling voluntary adoption of SAF while helping accelerate decarbonisation.

The feasibility study agreement was inked on Tuesday by Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia and P. Balaji, Group Head – Governance, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs, Air India, in the presence of Civil Aviation minister Rammohan Naidu.

“The initiative would enable Air India to sell or transfer the associated Scope 3 SAF certificates (SAFc) to eligible customers,” it said. Upon implementation, it would become India’s first voluntary corporate SAF programme, it added.