GUWAHATI: A military vehicle fell into a river in Manipur on Wednesday, killing an Army captain and injuring three other soldiers.

According to the police, the mishap occurred in the Itam River at Lamlai Challou of Imphal East district around 2 pm.

The armoured vehicle, which was carrying troops of the 8th Bihar Regiment, remained submerged for a while before the personnel were rescued and rushed to a hospital in Imphal. However, Captain Hanuman Ram (29) could not be revived despite the best efforts by doctors.

The three injured were identified as Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat (24), Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate (37) and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah (19). All three were undergoing treatment.

Hospital sources told the TNIE that one of them was out of danger. The cause of the accident was not known.