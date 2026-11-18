KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has urged the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take action against the alleged illegal religious conversions in missionary schools, hours after a forum of Christians in Bengal held press conference on Tuesday denying the allegations and seeking investigations.

The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba on Tuesday made an appeal at a time when alleged vandal attacks have left the community shocked and intimidated, and days after state BJP chief on Sunday warned Christian missionary institutions against conducting illegal conversions and “anti-India activities”.

On Sunday, Bhattacharya levelled allegations of illegal religious conversions against a principal of a missionary college and authorities of a missionary school in Kolkata without taking names.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Bhattacharya said, “No one is shocked and panicked. I did not make any baseless statements. People those who are supposed to understand my statement have already understood it.

The illegal religious conversions in the tribal belts of Kalimpong, Asansol and East Bardhaman are on the rise. It can’t be tolerated."

"There is no more the rule of ‘Babar’ (targeting previous government for its alleged minority appeasement politics) in Bengal. Our fight is against the conversions and we will stop it. I have requested the Chief Minister. He is taking steps accordingly," he added.