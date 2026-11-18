NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Wednesday marked 50 years of long-range maritime reconnaissance (LRMR). The capability began with five old Super Constellation aircraft grudgingly handed over by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1976 and has now graduated to a fleet of 12 Boeing P-8I aircraft that serve as potent submarine-hunters across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Super Connies, which had earlier flown as Air India airliners, were inducted into Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312 'Albatross', commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa on November 18, 1976. The squadron now operates P-8Is from INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, with another P-8I squadron, INAS 316, based in Goa.

The P-8Is, the military variant of the Boeing 737 airliner, drop sonobuoys into the sea to detect submarines. They are armed with torpedoes and Harpoon missiles to take on submarines and enemy warships.

Incidentally, unlike the US Navy's P-8A, the Indian version is also fitted with a magnetic anomaly detector in its tail. It can sniff out a submerged submarine from the faint disturbance its steel hull causes in the Earth's magnetic field.

The LRMR aircraft have been part of Op Cactus (Maldives, 1988), Op Vijay (Kargil, 1999), Op Parakram (2001-02) and Op Sindoor (2025), apart from anti-piracy patrols and search-and-rescue missions, the Navy said in its statement.

The New Indian Express looks at the hard-fought turf battle that gave the Navy this capability and at why these aircraft matter even more now, with Chinese submarines regularly prowling the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the government moving to buy six more P-8Is.

Hand-me-downs and a hard bargain

Maritime reconnaissance had been the IAF's preserve since Independence, in keeping with the British model. The IAF's No. 6 Squadron was re-raised at Pune in 1951 with B-24 Liberators for the role, and added Super Constellations retired by Air India in 1961.

The Navy formally sought control of all maritime patrol aircraft in 1966, contending that the IAF had not provided adequate cover at sea during the 1965 war with Pakistan. The IAF, in turn, argued that the system inherited from the RAF had served Britain and Australia well. The government let the IAF keep the role till new aircraft were inducted.

The 1971 war, however, exposed the glaring gap when, on December 9, Pakistani submarine PNS Hangor torpedoed the frigate INS Khukri off Diu, killing 18 officers and 176 sailors. The IAF's Super Connies could search for survivors, but not hunt the submarine.

The government then approved four new maritime patrol aircraft in May 1973, picking the Soviet-origin Ilyushin Il-38. In 1975, the defence ministry finally ruled that the Navy would operate them. The IAF handed over five Super Connies to the Navy, retaining two freighters for itself.