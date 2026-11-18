NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked its formations in Jammu & Kashmir to further tighten security protocols for personnel deployed in the Union Territory. It has directed them to mandatorily wear bulletproof jackets on duty, create and use more protective bunkers at checkpoints and maintain heightened vigilance at operational locations.

The instructions come after the November 11 attack at a CRPF checkpost in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in which three personnel were injured. The attack spotlighted risks to security personnel manning fixed deployment points.

The CRPF has around 80 battalions deployed in J&K. Many round-the-clock checkpoints are put up all across the UT, the numbers remaining dynamic. Given the emerging situation, directions have been issued to build bulletproof bunkers wherever there are none and fortify those that exist. Sources said the advisory lays down precautionary measures to minimise vulnerabilities at checkpoints and static deployment locations.

It directs units in J&K to strengthen security at deployment points via adequate lighting, enhanced surveillance and effective communication systems. “Personnel have been advised to restrict mobile phone usage while on duty to ensure uninterrupted alertness and avoid compromising operational security,” a source said.

It is learnt that the advisory places responsibility on unit commandants and company commanders to ensure all protective arrangements are in place as soon as possible. They have been asked to personally supervise compliance, maintain close coordination with police and properly brief personnel about the revised instructions and redefined deployment positions.

The advisory stresses strict adherence to SOPs and prescribed response protocols in the event of a terrorist attack or other security emergency, sources said, adding that any failure to implement the guidelines are likely to be viewed seriously.