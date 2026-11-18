New Delhi: The Centre has proposed stringent measures to safeguard public health at international airports across the country in its draft Indian Aircraft Rules (Public Health), 2026.

Of immediate relevance is the provision for a mandatory six-day quarantine for passengers arriving from countries considered at risk of yellow fever transmission if they do not possess a valid vaccination certificate.

Once approved, the draft rules will replace the Indian Aircraft Health Rules, 1954.

A list of 29 African countries and 13 countries in Central and South America has been identified as being at risk of yellow fever transmission. Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Burundi, Kenya and Venezuela are among the countries listed.

The cost of quarantine at the designated facilities will have to be borne by the passenger, while airlines will be responsible for the cost of transporting the passenger, the draft states.

It says: "Vaccination against yellow fever shall be required of any traveller leaving an area where WHO has determined that a risk of yellow fever transmission is present. A traveller in possession of a valid certificate of vaccination against yellow fever shall not be treated as suspect, even if coming from an area where the World Health Organisation has determined that a risk of yellow fever transmission is present.”

The draft also mandates that airport food outlets and health kitchens must be licensed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

It further seeks to empower airport health officers to seek health documents and other information from international passengers to track their travel history.

Following the enactment of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which replaced the Aircraft Act, 1924, the existing Aircraft Public Health Rules were also required to be replaced, the draft states.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given airports, airlines, government agencies and other stakeholders one month to submit their responses. These will be forwarded to the Civil Aviation Ministry.