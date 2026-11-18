RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartland in the recent years has seen a marked shift in the relationship between its people and the state, officials said.

Since December 2023, under CM Vishnu Deo Sai's government, a renewed push for welfare and development has steadily bridged the long-standing divide between remote tribal settlements and the institutions, services, and opportunities of governance, they added.

Out of Chhattisgarh’s 20,551 villages, as many as 6,691 across 32 districts nearly one-third are now covered under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA).

Designed to fill critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihoods, the campaign has seen 1,413 activities approved with an outlay of approximately ₹733 crore.

Essential services such as Ayushman cards, ration cards, Jan Dhan accounts, and Kisan Credit Cards are being delivered directly to indigenous communities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), 1,544 villages and 2,365 settlements of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) have been integrated into the mainstream.

Official data shows that 2,901.95 km of roads have been sanctioned, with 1,869 km laid already, while on-grid electricity connections have reached 7,349 households, and 521 out of 1,425 targeted villages have received comprehensive drinking water facilities.