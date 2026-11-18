RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartland in the recent years has seen a marked shift in the relationship between its people and the state, officials said.
Since December 2023, under CM Vishnu Deo Sai's government, a renewed push for welfare and development has steadily bridged the long-standing divide between remote tribal settlements and the institutions, services, and opportunities of governance, they added.
Out of Chhattisgarh’s 20,551 villages, as many as 6,691 across 32 districts nearly one-third are now covered under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA).
Designed to fill critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihoods, the campaign has seen 1,413 activities approved with an outlay of approximately ₹733 crore.
Essential services such as Ayushman cards, ration cards, Jan Dhan accounts, and Kisan Credit Cards are being delivered directly to indigenous communities.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), 1,544 villages and 2,365 settlements of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) have been integrated into the mainstream.
Official data shows that 2,901.95 km of roads have been sanctioned, with 1,869 km laid already, while on-grid electricity connections have reached 7,349 households, and 521 out of 1,425 targeted villages have received comprehensive drinking water facilities.
Additionally, projects worth ₹1,538 crore for roads and ₹837 crore for clean drinking water were approved over the past three years, the government spokesperson said.
Securing legal ownership of ancestral land has been a core priority. So far the state government has granted 12,531 individual forest rights, 192 community forest rights, and 105 community forest resource rights, totalling 12,828 title deeds covering approximately 27,494 hectares of land.
Another, 16,105 pending forest rights cases involving mutations, demarcations, rectifications, and appeals have been successfully resolved.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), 9,39,655 houses have been sanctioned for families impacted by Naxalism, of which 759,892 homes are already complete. An additional 11,510 houses were sanctioned under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, with 4,829 completed.
Recognising that education is the backbone of the state’s future, the government has prioritised support for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.
More than 1.91 lakh students are currently enrolled in well-equipped hostels and ashrams, while nearly 30,000 students attend Eklavya Residential Schools, boasting impressive pass rates of 93.29% for Class 10 and 80.03% for Class 12.
Financial assistance totalling ₹100 crore was provided to 88,556 tribal students in 2025–26, and multi-lingual study materials in tribal languages have reached 359,893 children across 13,035 government primary schools.