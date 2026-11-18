NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Fast-track CBI court Judge Ajay Gupta, presiding over the Rouse Avenue Court, directed that the accused be produced before the court on November 21 for the formal framing of charges.

The charges will include criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

Charges under Section 63 (copyright infringement) of the Copyright Act will also be framed against the accused. The court will begin the trial on a day-to-day basis from November 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the fast-track court in connection with the paper leak and the use of other unfair means in public examinations. The agency subsequently filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.

According to the chargesheet, experts allegedly copied questions onto chits and marked paragraphs in NCERT books during the moderation process at the NTA centre.

The CBI alleged that this method was adopted to avoid leaving a digital trail while still giving candidates a significant advantage. Investigators claimed that the leaks were motivated by financial gain and an attempt to improve the success rates of tuition classes run by some of the accused.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to medical courses.

The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The examination had been conducted on May 3, and a re-examination was held on June 21.