A Delhi court on Wednesday sought an action taken report from the police on a complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name figured in the electoral rolls three years before she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order while hearing a complaint filed by Vikas Tripathi, who has sought registration of an FIR against the senior Congress leader. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on November 28.

The magistrate was acting on the directions of a sessions court, which on September 21 set aside an earlier order refusing to direct a probe into the allegations and remanded the matter for fresh consideration.

The sessions court had directed the magistrate to follow the procedure prescribed under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers a magistrate to order an investigation into a complaint disclosing a cognisable offence.

The court also allowed Tripathi to place additional documents on record, including attested copies of the electoral rolls for 1980 and 1983.

It noted that copies of the electoral rolls for the New Delhi parliamentary constituency had already been submitted along with the complaint. The additional documents were attested copies obtained from the electoral registration officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Allowing the application, the court observed that the documents were relevant and that the matter was still at an initial stage. It, however, noted that the documents submitted were photocopies of the attested copies.

Tripathi told the court that he could produce the original attested copies during the day. The court directed him to file the originals accordingly.

The allegations against Gandhi are yet to be examined by the court.