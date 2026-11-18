DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government plans to provide financial assistance to more than five lakh women under its Baini-Bhuli scheme, with the first instalment expected to be transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in December.
The assistance will be paid in two instalments through direct bank transfers. The government has yet to announce the amount each woman will receive, the date of the first transfer or when the second instalment will be disbursed.
The scheme is being rolled out as political parties begin preparing for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Both the ruling BJP and the Opposition are working to build support, with party visits, constituency assessments, candidate feedback and surveys among the preparations underway.
The initiative has also prompted comparisons with Bihar, where the Nitish Kumar government launched a scheme offering women financial support for self-employment ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.
Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, eligible women received direct transfers intended to help them start income-generating activities. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance went on to win the election.
Other Bihar programmes, including social security pensions, the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana, the Civil Services Promotion Scheme and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana, have also sought to reach women through financial assistance and support for education, enterprise and livelihoods.
In Uttarakhand, the Baini-Bhuli scheme is expected to cover women associated with self-help groups, self-employment programmes and livelihood initiatives. The name, meaning “elder and younger sister”, draws on a familiar expression of kinship in the state.
The focus on women comes as they make up a substantial share of Uttarakhand’s electorate. The final electoral roll issued after the Special Intensive Revision lists 3,421,036 women voters, compared with 3,737,701 men.
Political analyst Avikal Thapliyal said the scheme appeared to reflect a strategy used by the BJP elsewhere.
“The BJP adopts a formula and, if it works well, applies it in other states,” he said. “There is little doubt that this approach worked in Bihar, where the NDA won a sweeping victory. Women voters make up a significant section of Uttarakhand’s electorate, so the party could benefit from a similar initiative here.”
Thapliyal said the move could be particularly significant in the hill districts, where women play a central role in household livelihoods and community life.