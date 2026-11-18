DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government plans to provide financial assistance to more than five lakh women under its Baini-Bhuli scheme, with the first instalment expected to be transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in December.

The assistance will be paid in two instalments through direct bank transfers. The government has yet to announce the amount each woman will receive, the date of the first transfer or when the second instalment will be disbursed.

The scheme is being rolled out as political parties begin preparing for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Both the ruling BJP and the Opposition are working to build support, with party visits, constituency assessments, candidate feedback and surveys among the preparations underway.

The initiative has also prompted comparisons with Bihar, where the Nitish Kumar government launched a scheme offering women financial support for self-employment ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, eligible women received direct transfers intended to help them start income-generating activities. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance went on to win the election.

Other Bihar programmes, including social security pensions, the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana, the Civil Services Promotion Scheme and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana, have also sought to reach women through financial assistance and support for education, enterprise and livelihoods.