Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged states to implement the Centre's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, which allow private motorcycles to be used for passenger rides through aggregator platforms, reported PTI.
Addressing an event titled 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services', Gadkari said only Rajasthan had fully implemented the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in July, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had implemented them partially.
"I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative in allowing all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms in their respective states as well," he said, according to PTI.
Gadkari said he had also written to state governments, asking them to permit private motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregator platforms.
The minister said allowing such services could create significant employment opportunities, particularly for people facing poverty, unemployment and socio-economic disadvantages.
"Poverty, hunger, unemployment, and socio-economic and educational backwardness exist everywhere. Why should we not provide people with employment opportunities so that they can live with dignity and self-respect?" he asked.
Gadkari said that if 15-20 crore people received employment opportunities through such services, the resulting economic growth could be substantial.
"How much poverty would be eradicated? How many people would be able to live with dignity? How many children would get the opportunity to go to school? How many people would be able to own a home? That is what truly matters," he said.
The MVAG 2025, issued in July, provides a framework for states to permit the aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys through shared mobility platforms. The guidelines say such services could help reduce traffic congestion and vehicular pollution while providing affordable transport and creating livelihood opportunities.
Under the guidelines, state governments may permit the aggregation of private motorcycles for passenger rides by exercising their powers under Section 67(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The revised guidelines also seek to establish a light-touch regulatory framework while addressing passenger safety, security and driver welfare.
The 2025 guidelines replaced the framework issued in 2020, which was revised to account for changes in India's shared mobility sector, including the growing demand for bike-sharing, electric vehicles and auto-rickshaw services.
The new guidelines had provided regulatory clarity to bike taxi operators such as Rapido and Uber, which had faced legal uncertainty in several states. In Karnataka, restrictions on bike taxis had led to tensions and protests.
(With inputs from PTI)