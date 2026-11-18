Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged states to implement the Centre's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, which allow private motorcycles to be used for passenger rides through aggregator platforms, reported PTI.

Addressing an event titled 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services', Gadkari said only Rajasthan had fully implemented the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in July, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had implemented them partially.

"I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative in allowing all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms in their respective states as well," he said, according to PTI.

Gadkari said he had also written to state governments, asking them to permit private motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregator platforms.

The minister said allowing such services could create significant employment opportunities, particularly for people facing poverty, unemployment and socio-economic disadvantages.

"Poverty, hunger, unemployment, and socio-economic and educational backwardness exist everywhere. Why should we not provide people with employment opportunities so that they can live with dignity and self-respect?" he asked.

Gadkari said that if 15-20 crore people received employment opportunities through such services, the resulting economic growth could be substantial.