NEW DELHI: In a freak, unprecedented episode that occurred at Bengaluru airport recently, a Dubai-bound flight could not take-off as scheduled because the airport did not have the right tow bar to facilitate it. The equipment had to be flown in from Hyderabad and the cargo plane could depart only the next day.

Sources in multiple airports told TNIE there was indeed a tow bar issue at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The incident took place on November 7 around 4 pm when the A300-600F cargo flight owned by Georgia-based Easy Charter, 4L-UCK was preparing to depart from KIA. It was a non-scheduled chartered aircraft (not a timetable based one).

A tow bar is a mechanical device used for pushback of aircraft from the parking bay to position it appropriately to start the engine. It connects the nose landing gear of the aircraft to a ground vehicle.

An airport source told this newspaper, “We never encountered this kind of a situation. The tow bar we have fits all kinds of aircraft. But the A300-600F was nearly 40 years old. There was just a minor alignment variation when an attempt was made to attach another bar to the aircraft.