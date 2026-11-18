RAIPUR: A major political row has erupted after Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal's controversial statement regarding declining fertility rates in the state.

Minister Jaiswal announced that the state government has halted its aggressive campaigns encouraging family planning considering the state's 1.80 Total Fertility Rate (TFR), lower than the national average of 2.2 as stated by him.

He said he desires Chhattisgarh's population density to at least match the national average and clarified while there is no need for forced sterilization in the state those wish to undergo the procedure can still access it.

He added that having more than two children or even three or more is no longer an issue under the current demographic situation.

However, Sample Registration System (SRS) data contradicts the minister's statement putting India's TFR at 1.9 and not at 2.2 as he stated. India's TFR fell from approximately 3.3 births per woman in the 2000s.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit back at the health minister's statement, slamming the government for ignoring crumbling public healthcare infrastructure.

He asked, "Why are you obsessed with increasing the population? Even if the population is growing, your voters are declining! You are unable to provide medicines for the people currently alive!

You cannot provide doctors, you cannot provide medicines, and there are no professors in medical colleges. Worry about your own governance first!."

While the national average continues its downward trajectory, significant regional variations persist across states.

As per latest SRS report, Bihar recorded the highest fertility rate in the country at 2.9 children per woman, followed closely by Uttar Pradesh with a fertility rate of 2.6.