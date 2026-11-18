NEW DELHI: India’s horticulture production is projected to reach a record 386.9 million tonnes (MT) in 2025-26, according to the third advance estimates for the area and production of horticultural crops, made by the Ministry of Agriculture. This represents an increase of 16.17 MT from last year’s total production of 370.74 MT. Strong growth is anticipated in fruits, vegetables, flowers and plantation crops.

The estimates, released by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, indicate a 4.36% increase in horticulture production, despite a decline in the cultivated area.

For 2025-26, the total area dedicated to horticultural crops is estimated at approximately 297.21 lakh hectares, down from 301.36 lakh hectares in 2024-25. “Despite the decline in cultivated area, production is projected to increase across fruits, vegetables, flowers, plantation crops and aromatic and medicinal plants,” said Chouhan.

Fruit production is estimated to rise from 117.65 MT in 2024-25 to 123 MT in 2025-26, reflecting an increase of 5.42 MT or 4.6%. This improved output is primarily attributed to better production of bananas, mangoes, papayas, apples, pomegranates and jackfruit.

Farmers have also reported encouraging growth in vegetable cultivation. The area under vegetable crops is expected to increase from 11.79 million hectares to 11.93 million hectares. Vegetable production is projected to rise by 4.35%, from 217.79 MT in 2024-25 to 227.26 MT in 2025-26.