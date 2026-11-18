Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for decisive action to make India drug-free while urging officials to prevent any resurgence of Naxalism and accelerate poverty eradication, according to a PTI report citing sources.
He was addressing the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where 11 secretaries from different ministries and departments made presentations, sources aware of the discussions told PTI.
The meeting focused on two key issues — lifting 50 crore people out of poverty and eliminating Naxalism — the sources said.
Modi called for concerted efforts to make the campaign for a "Drugs-Free India" successful. He also spoke emotionally about the impact of narcotics in some parts of the country, the sources said.
The prime minister said that if the government had succeeded in lifting millions of people out of poverty, there was no reason it could not overcome the drug menace as well.
His remarks came ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, a state severely affected by drug abuse, making the issue likely to figure prominently in the political discourse.
On poverty alleviation, the meeting highlighted a World Bank report which said 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023. According to the report, the extreme poverty rate had fallen by 90 per cent, from more than one in four Indians to around one in 38.
Modi credited ministers, government officials and field workers for the achievement, attributing it to a "whole-of-government approach", the sources said.
He said that while "garibi hatao" had remained a slogan for decades, his government had succeeded in reducing poverty through its welfare measures. The government was committed to addressing the problems faced by the poor, he added.
Referring to the government's efforts against Naxalism, Modi urged officials to ensure that violence did not return to areas that had been freed from Maoist influence.
He said that if the government could lift 50 crore people out of poverty, there was no reason India could not become a developed country by 2047, when it completes 100 years of Independence, a source was quoted as saying.
Modi also recalled that when he first spoke about "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" after assuming office, many people had laughed at the idea, but he had continued to work towards it.
The meeting also discussed the impact of direct benefit transfer schemes and the expansion of the country's banking network.
Among the officials who made presentations were Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.
Modi chaired the meeting hours after returning from Manila, where he attended the ASEAN Summit.
The Council of Ministers' previous meeting, held in September and termed 'Chintan Shivir', had focused on ensuring that government welfare schemes reached all eligible beneficiaries and improving communication with citizens about the government's initiatives.
Unlike the September meeting, Wednesday's gathering was not given a specific name. In September, the ministers were divided into eight groups, with the prime minister interacting with each group before addressing the council collectively. He had also had lunch with ministers and senior officials at the venue.
(With inputs from PTI)