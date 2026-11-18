Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for decisive action to make India drug-free while urging officials to prevent any resurgence of Naxalism and accelerate poverty eradication, according to a PTI report citing sources.

He was addressing the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where 11 secretaries from different ministries and departments made presentations, sources aware of the discussions told PTI.

The meeting focused on two key issues — lifting 50 crore people out of poverty and eliminating Naxalism — the sources said.

Modi called for concerted efforts to make the campaign for a "Drugs-Free India" successful. He also spoke emotionally about the impact of narcotics in some parts of the country, the sources said.

The prime minister said that if the government had succeeded in lifting millions of people out of poverty, there was no reason it could not overcome the drug menace as well.

His remarks came ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, a state severely affected by drug abuse, making the issue likely to figure prominently in the political discourse.