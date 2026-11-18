External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday described India and Japan as "indispensable" partners in shaping a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, saying their strategic partnership contributed to regional stability and global economic prosperity.
In a video message to the ninth India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the two countries, as major Asian democracies, dynamic market economies and maritime nations, shared a common strategic outlook and worked together through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and Vision Mahasagar, PTI reported.
He said Japan's manufacturing expertise and advanced technologies complemented India's entrepreneurial dynamism, scale and talent. Japan was an important foreign direct investment partner and contributed to India's goals of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, he added.
"Japan, for us, is an important FDI partner and contributes to our goal of Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. In turn, India's stable economic growth provides an opportunity for Japanese businesses to make in India and make for the world," Jaishankar said.
The minister also stressed the need for India and Japan to build resilient and reliable global supply chains, particularly in key sectors, and address challenges such as connectivity bottlenecks and gaps in critical infrastructure.
He said defence and security cooperation, economic security, energy resilience, technology and innovation, and people-to-people ties would remain priorities under the Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Jaishankar referred to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India in July, during which the two countries reaffirmed their ambition for the partnership. He said the year 2027 would mark 75 years of diplomatic relations and would be observed as the "India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons", with young people at the centre of commemorative activities.
The celebrations have already begun with a historic cricket match between India and Japan on the sidelines of the Asian Games in Nagoya, he said.
Jaishankar also recalled former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's speech that helped establish the Indo-Pacific as a geostrategic concept. The two countries should appropriately mark 20 years of that vision next year, he said.
Jaishankar is in Japan for the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2), which he will co-chair on Thursday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
(With PTI inputs)