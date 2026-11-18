External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday described India and Japan as "indispensable" partners in shaping a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, saying their strategic partnership contributed to regional stability and global economic prosperity.

In a video message to the ninth India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the two countries, as major Asian democracies, dynamic market economies and maritime nations, shared a common strategic outlook and worked together through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and Vision Mahasagar, PTI reported.

He said Japan's manufacturing expertise and advanced technologies complemented India's entrepreneurial dynamism, scale and talent. Japan was an important foreign direct investment partner and contributed to India's goals of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, he added.

"Japan, for us, is an important FDI partner and contributes to our goal of Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. In turn, India's stable economic growth provides an opportunity for Japanese businesses to make in India and make for the world," Jaishankar said.

The minister also stressed the need for India and Japan to build resilient and reliable global supply chains, particularly in key sectors, and address challenges such as connectivity bottlenecks and gaps in critical infrastructure.