RANCHI: The Jharkhand Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees drawing salaries under the Seventh Central Pay Commission by 3 per cent. With this decision, the DA for these employees will rise from 60 per cent to 63 per cent.

In addition, the Dearness Allowance for employees receiving pay under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions has also been increased by 3 per cent, effective from July 1, 2026. Pensioners and family pensioners will also benefit from the increased DA rate.

The Jharkhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, approved a total of 41 proposals.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the Jharkhand Registration Bill, 2026, proposed by the Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department. The legislation seeks to regulate the transfer and registration of immovable properties in Scheduled Areas where such transactions are restricted under applicable tenancy laws. Registration of these properties will not be permitted without the approval of the competent authority.

The Cabinet also approved the calendar of public holidays for government offices for 2027. A total of 41 public holidays have been designated—23 under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act and 18 through executive orders. These are in addition to the regular weekly holiday on Sundays.