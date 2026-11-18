RANCHI: Student protests in Jharkhand are once again gaining momentum over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, delays in recruitment and demands for greater transparency in the selection process.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has announced a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Hazaribagh on November 22, while an attempt was made to revive the agitation in Ranchi on Wednesday, signalling a possible fresh phase of the students’ movement.

However, before the protest could begin, a member of the forum, Umme Habiba, was detained by the Ranchi police.

Police said protests and press conferences are not permitted in front of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium without prior administrative permission. As no such authorisation had been obtained, Habiba was taken into custody, they said.

The incident has once again brought the issue of student demands versus administrative permission into the spotlight.

Notably, over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations and demands for reforms in the recruitment process, students had previously shifted their protest from Morabadi Ground to Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on July 25. The students remained there, staging a sit-in for approximately 26 days. The protest concluded on August 20.

Habiba was actively involved in that agitation as well and had even undertaken a hunger strike at the protest site.

According to the protesters, they are set to resume the agitation as the deadline given to the state government ended on November 17.

“We had given an ultimatum of 90 days to the state government for a fair investigation into the alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams, which ended yesterday. As the government has failed to keep its promises made to us, on the basis of which we ended our earlier protest, we had gathered here to resume it, but the police did not allow us,” said one of the protesters, Ghualm Rasool.