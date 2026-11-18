RANCHI: Student protests in Jharkhand are once again gaining momentum over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, delays in recruitment and demands for greater transparency in the selection process.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has announced a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Hazaribagh on November 22, while an attempt was made to revive the agitation in Ranchi on Wednesday, signalling a possible fresh phase of the students’ movement.
However, before the protest could begin, a member of the forum, Umme Habiba, was detained by the Ranchi police.
Police said protests and press conferences are not permitted in front of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium without prior administrative permission. As no such authorisation had been obtained, Habiba was taken into custody, they said.
The incident has once again brought the issue of student demands versus administrative permission into the spotlight.
Notably, over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations and demands for reforms in the recruitment process, students had previously shifted their protest from Morabadi Ground to Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on July 25. The students remained there, staging a sit-in for approximately 26 days. The protest concluded on August 20.
Habiba was actively involved in that agitation as well and had even undertaken a hunger strike at the protest site.
According to the protesters, they are set to resume the agitation as the deadline given to the state government ended on November 17.
“We had given an ultimatum of 90 days to the state government for a fair investigation into the alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams, which ended yesterday. As the government has failed to keep its promises made to us, on the basis of which we ended our earlier protest, we had gathered here to resume it, but the police did not allow us,” said one of the protesters, Ghualm Rasool.
Earlier, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is leading the protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, announced that it would hold ‘Chhatra Mahapanchayats’ across Jharkhand as part of its renewed agitation against the government over its “inaction” on promises made in August.
According to the leader of the agitating aspirants, Ravindra Paswan, the first ‘Mahapanchayat’ will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Hazaribagh, the headquarters of the North Chotanagpur division, on November 22.
Notably, the Jharkhand government in August decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations held since 2014, including the JSSC-CGL-2023 examination conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, and ordered probes into 23 others to quell a protest by job aspirants against alleged examination irregularities.
However, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the government’s decision to cancel certain examinations, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, based on a plea by successful candidates. The protesting students alleged that the state government had failed to effectively defend its position before the court.
A Special Investigation Team of the Jharkhand CID is probing the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination, but the protesting students want the investigation to be handed over to the CBI.