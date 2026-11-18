The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, leading the protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, on Wednesday announced it would hold 'Chhatra Mahapanchayats' across Jharkhand as part of its renewed stir against the government for its "inaction" on promises made in August.

The first 'mahapanchayat' will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Hazaribag, the headquarters of the North Chotanagpur division, on November 22, said Ravindra Paswan, the leader of the agitating aspirants.

He said that after the 'mahapanchayats' across all five divisions, JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch would move forward with 'Agitation 2.0'.

"We held a 26-day agitation at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in the state capital in July-August. Bringing reforms to examinations was our core demand, and the government assured us it would implement the necessary reforms within two months.

"However, three months have passed, but the state government has done nothing in this direction. Besides, the government also could not defend in the high court its own decision to cancel examinations because its probing agency failed to prove irregularities during the legal battle," Paswan said.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand High Court quashed a notification cancelling the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam-2023, a decision the state government took in August amid protests by job aspirants against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

Several state government employees who had cleared the exams had moved the high court, fearing that the cancellation decision would render them jobless. While the state argued that evidence of mass bungling and question paper leaks led it to cancel the exam, the employees pleaded before the high court that they were not allowed to present their case.

The Jharkhand government in August decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations held since 2014, including the JSSC-CGL-2023 conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, and ordered probes into 23 others to quell a protest by job aspirants against alleged exam irregularities.

However, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the government’s decision to cancel certain exams, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, based on a plea by successful candidates. A Special Investigation Team of the Jharkhand CID is probing the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL exam.

On Wednesday, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch again urged the state government to hand over the CID investigation to the CBI. "Had the CID been capable enough, it would have submitted the final investigation report to the court by now, Paswan said.

"The legal battle is a separate matter. But why is the government not serious about filling vacancies? Almost every department has several vacant posts; why not announce those vacancies? Why not introduce reforms in the state-level recruitment agencies, which was our core demand?" he posed.

Another student leader of the Manch, Piyush Kumar, said they have decided to hold agitation once again in a phased manner against the state government's "betrayal" and "broken promises".

(With inputs from PTI)