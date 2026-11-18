‘No immediate need for talks on Darjeeling’

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling has ruled out the immediate need for another tripartite meeting to discuss a “permanent political solution” for the people of the hills. Bista reiterated that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was working towards a solution that would serve the national interest and benefit not just the Gorkha community but everyone concerned. “I don’t think a tripartite meeting is necessary, but if the government of India calls one, I cannot say anything about it. However, all the tripartite meetings that needed to happen have already taken place. Now, I feel the union home minister has already clarified this matter, and the interlocutor and his team are thinking about the ways through which we can work for the Gorkhas,” Bista told reporters.