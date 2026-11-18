Sundarbans to become part of coastal defence
The Indian Navy will conduct the fifth edition of the Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-26’ for two days from November 18. The national-level initiative provides a holistic appraisal of India’s maritime defence and security capabilities, offering a significant opportunity to assess the preparedness of all maritime security agencies, identify strengths and weaknesses, and enhance the country’s overall maritime defence framework. Sundarbans in the coastal belt of West Bengal and Taj Bengal Hotel in Kolkata will be part of the initiative. Commodore Ajay Yadav, Naval Officer-in-Charge of Bengal, told media on Monday that the exercise’s foundation stems from the comprehensive organisational review of India’s coastal security construct following the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.
‘No immediate need for talks on Darjeeling’
BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling has ruled out the immediate need for another tripartite meeting to discuss a “permanent political solution” for the people of the hills. Bista reiterated that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was working towards a solution that would serve the national interest and benefit not just the Gorkha community but everyone concerned. “I don’t think a tripartite meeting is necessary, but if the government of India calls one, I cannot say anything about it. However, all the tripartite meetings that needed to happen have already taken place. Now, I feel the union home minister has already clarified this matter, and the interlocutor and his team are thinking about the ways through which we can work for the Gorkhas,” Bista told reporters.
Police serve notices to rusticated students
Kolkata Police (KP) served notices to the six rusticated students of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) run by the Central government, asking them to appear at Lalbazar, KP headquarters, in connection with the investigation into the incident of violence inside the SRFTI campus. They have been asked to appear for questioning within four days after receiving the notice, which was issued on Monday. Failure to comply may lead to their arrest, it is learnt. The summons was issued based on an FIR filed by the SRFTI authorities. The students were rusticated last month on charges of manhandling, intimidating, gheraoing and heckling the vice chancellor Santosh Ajmera. Dhivahar Muthuveeran, one of the rusticated students, said that the notice had been sent to his residential address in Tamil Nadu.
SUBHENDU MAITI
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com