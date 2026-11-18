NEW DELHI: The defence ministry Wednesday inked a Rs 1,976.40 crore contract with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to upgrade the Barak Point Defence Missile System on Indian Navy warships to keep the fleet's last line of air defence effective against modern threats.
The contract, concluded under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, was inked in the capital. It covers both upgradation and obsolescence management of the system.
"The upgradation of the system would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms," the ministry said in a statement.
Under the deal, the system's hardware and software will undergo a comprehensive upgrade. The obsolescence management component tackles a familiar problem with ageing weapons: replacing parts and electronics that are no longer made or supported, so the system stays serviceable for the rest of its life.
The Barak-1 is a ship-borne surface-to-air missile (SAM) system built to intercept aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-ship missiles, including sea-skimmers that fly just above the waves. As a point defence system, it protects the ship carrying it rather than a wider area.
The Navy bought the system in 2000, after the Kargil conflict exposed gaps in the anti-missile defences of its frontline ships. It is fitted on several major platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Delhi-class destroyers, and Shivalik- and Brahmaputra-class frigates.
The contract comes more than a year after the defence ministry cleared the upgrade in August last year as part of proposals worth about Rs 67,000 crore. That meeting also approved BrahMos fire control systems and launchers, and compact autonomous surface craft, for the Navy.
The Barak-1 is slated eventually to give way to the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), being developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Until then, the upgrade is meant to keep a proven system combat-ready.
The deal also extends the Navy's long association with IAI, which co-developed the longer-range Barak 8 air defence system with DRDO.