NEW DELHI: The defence ministry Wednesday inked a Rs 1,976.40 crore contract with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to upgrade the Barak Point Defence Missile System on Indian Navy warships to keep the fleet's last line of air defence effective against modern threats.

The contract, concluded under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, was inked in the capital. It covers both upgradation and obsolescence management of the system.

"The upgradation of the system would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the deal, the system's hardware and software will undergo a comprehensive upgrade. The obsolescence management component tackles a familiar problem with ageing weapons: replacing parts and electronics that are no longer made or supported, so the system stays serviceable for the rest of its life.