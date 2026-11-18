NEW DELHI: The ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has set a December deadline for its divisions and subordinate offices under the Department of Capital Development (DoCD) to identify and pursue the closure, withdrawal or settlement of long-pending court cases, especially those that have been dragging on for seven to 10 years.

Concerned over the high pendency of litigation involving its various wings, the ministry has asked them to validate and reconcile all pending cases and also “actively” explore alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, including mediation, to settle disputes outside courts.

The move follows a discussion on the issue at a secretary-level meeting of ministries and departments convened by the Cabinet Secretariat last month.

More than 4,200 cases involving various organisations under the ministry, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Directorate of Estates, National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), Land & Development Office (L&DO) and Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), are pending before the Supreme Court, High Courts, tribunals and other judicial forums.

Of these, nearly 800 cases have been pending for more than 10 years and 954 of them are going on for 5-10 years. Maximum cases (2,817) belong to CPWD followed by L&DO, which is party to 729 legal proceedings.